Chapel Hill, NC

Visual System Brain Development Implicated in Infants who Develop Autism

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, scientists have found that brain differences in the visual brain systems of infants who later are diagnosed with autism are associated with inherited genetic factors. Published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, this research shows that brain changes in the size, white matter integrity and...

