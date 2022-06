KILL DEVIL HILLS — On May 30, 2022, Michael “Mike-Iceman” Leonard Heroux passed away unexpectedly at his home in Kill Devil Hills, at the age of 64. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Heroux of Virginia. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Heroux; his daughter, Katherine Heroux Taylor and her husband Wayne; his brothers, Robert Heroux (Charlene) and Stephen Heroux (Tracie); and his many nieces and nephews.

