ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Simu Liu: I had ‘one of the most painful experiences of my life’ filming ‘Barbie’ movie

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XihOP_0fvjXzXA00

It was certainly not “fantastic” in the lead-up to filming “Barbie” for Simu Liu.

The “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star, 33, revealed he underwent a painful beauty regimen for the upcoming movie, confessing that he had to wax all of his body hair.

“Waxing has been an education, to say the least,” Liu told the Independent in a new profile. “It was one of the most painful experiences of my life.”

The Canadian native continued, “I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis.”

Warner Bros. released a first-look image of Margot Robbie smiling in a hot pink convertible last month on set.

Robbie, 31, is starring as a live-action version of Mattel’s plastic blonde figurine alongside Liu, America Ferrara, Ryan Gosling as her boy toy Ken, as well as Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp and Will Ferrell.

Liu also gushed over the fan love surrounding the movie and noted that he’s excited for viewers to see it on the big screen when it comes out next summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7GUd_0fvjXzXA00
Margot Robbie is starring as a live-action iteration of Barbie in the upcoming film of based on the popular doll brand.
Warner Bros. Pictures

“Honestly, the discourse online is giving me life,” he said. “With every casting announcement or bit of news, they’re like: ‘What is this?’ And that’s perfect – the less you know about it the better.”

The “ We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story ” memoirist also told the British edition of GQ earlier this month that his agent helped make him fall in love with the “Barbie” script because he said the “Barbie” screenplay was one of the best scripts that his agent ever read and passed it on to Liu to consider.

“He literally said this verbatim,” Liu explained. “He was like, ‘If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the ‘Barbie’ script. I really think you should do it.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQirl_0fvjXzXA00
The Canadian entertainer will be appearing in “Barbie” as an alternate version of a Ken doll.
FilmMagic

The “Kim’s Convenience” actor sent in an audition to director and writer Greta Gerwig, who is co-scripting the project with filmmaker and partner Noah Baumbach.

The “Little Women” director, 38, then asked Liu to come in for a meeting, where she spoke about “how much she loved watching men dance, because it’s such an expression of artistry you’re not used to seeing from typical men.” He revealed that he had a history working with a hip-hop dance troupe.

He added that Gerwig “audibly guffawed, she giggle-screamed — and then I got the part.”

“Barbie” is set to drive into theaters on July 21, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
The Guardian

War film Shershaah steals show as Bollywood’s Oscars return

War movie Shershaah marched off with Best Picture and Best Director as Bollywood’s Oscars returned for the first time since the pandemic began with an all-singing, all-dancing awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Shershaah, depicting Indian war hero Vikram Batra, who was killed in the 1999 Kargil conflict...
MOVIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy