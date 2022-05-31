ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

A traffic collision on I-24 led to the closure of lanes in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TozdI_0fvjXCiv00
A traffic collision on I-24 led to the closure of lanes in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report

On Monday, authorities responded to a motor vehicle accident in Nashville. As per the initial information, the traffic collision happened on Interstate 24 at approximately 12:30 p.m. [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fvjXCiv00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s Tennessee Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Nashville--would you buy a home here?

(RL0919/WikiCommons Images) Nashville is a lively city with a population of 689,447 people and around 169 neighborhoods, Nashville is the largest community in Tennessee. It's home to the Grand Ole' Opry and a thriving bar scene. Given everything it has to offer, it's no wonder it has some of the richest neighborhoods in the state.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Traffic
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

TBI investigate officer involved shooting in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Nashville on Thursday night. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Division Street and Eighth Avenue South. Officers were called to the scene near the Frugal MacDoogal’s liquor store around 8:30 p.m. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#I 24#Car Insurance#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Tennessee Accident News
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. Here are a few ways around Middle Tennessee to keep the kids busy:. Leiper’s Fork Lawnchair Theatre Free Movies. Bring...
nashvillelifestyles.com

5 Spots for BBQ in Nashville

Nashville may be known for its country music, but there's some damn good BBQ here, too. Leave room for some finger-licking good 'cue and check out these 5 spots around town. Located in the Gulch, Peg Leg Porker is a family-owned and operated business that specializes in pork and chicken, plus a variety of other barbecued meats. Pitmaster Carey Bringle, the peg-legged owner who lost his leg from cancer as a teenager, is at the helm of the no-frills spot. Don't miss the to-die-for mac-and-cheese and pair your meal with their signature whiskey.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Meharry Not Consulted about Possible Nashville General Move

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Officials from Meharry Medical College say Meharry was not consulted nor aware of Nashville General Hospital’s plan preliminary plans for a potential future MetroCenter hospital. Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E. K. Hildreth released the following statement Wednesday:. My Fellow Meharrians,. You may have...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
tnledger.com

'Completely out of the game'

Young homebuyers can’t compete in hot Middle Tennessee market. Buying a home in Middle Tennessee these days is, shall we say, challenging. Boatloads of buyers with cold, hard cash are making multiple offers on the relatively few homes for sale. Behind them are relatively affluent two-income families that still have to go through the mortgage loan process.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSET

Nashville woman plays prank on Cracker Barrel restaurant

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV/WKRC) - A Nashville native has spoofed her favorite restaurant by hanging up her own vintage decor, and boy is it cooking up interest online!. Nashville native Kim Alley eats at Cracker Barrel at least once a week and she never takes life, or herself, too seriously. “I'm...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Construction Milestone for Tennessee's First Neighborhood Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is hosting a "topping out" ceremony on Friday to celebrate as the final steel beam is raised to the top of Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital in Murfreesboro. Located on Veterans Parkway off Interstate 840 in Murfreesboro's Westlawn community, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn Hospital is expected to open in early 2023.
Nationwide Report

43-year-old Eric Knight dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

43-year-old Eric Knight dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 43-year-old Eric Knight as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 1:15 a.m. on Ewing Drive near Hillhurst Drive underneath Interstate 65 [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy