SIDNEY – The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will perform a Summer Concert on Saturday, June 11, at 7 p.m. at the Christian Academy of Sidney, 2151 W. Russell Road. “We will be giving our fifth Summer Concert this year after a long two years of not being able to get together,” Upper Valley Community Orchestra Conductor John Streb said. “The theme for our concert this year is ‘Music Tells A Story’ and will include selections that will take you on journeys through stories like ‘Return of the Monarchs’ which tells the story through music of the Monarch Butterfly and it’s migration as well as stories about pirates, wizards and strange new lands. We are a young orchestra, in terms of years in existence, but we are filled with experienced musicians that we hope will entertain you.”

SIDNEY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO