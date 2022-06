A Highway 6 crash in rural Buchanan County injured drivers of two vehicles with one of them igniting a fire on Thursday afternoon four miles east of St. Joseph. Taken by Emergency Medical Services to Mosiac Health care in St. Joseph were the driver of the pickup, 55-year-old Mark Cooper of Jefferson, Arkansas, and the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 67-year-old Terry Debord of Clarksdale. Injuries were serious for Cooper and moderate for Debord.

1 DAY AGO