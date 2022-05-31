Best Places to Work in 2022: Desert Financial Credit Union

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. ONE Community, a statewide business coalition, is hosting a free virtual career fair for area job seekers. The Virtual Diversity Career Expo connects those looking for a job with top companies who value diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within their companies. Locally and nationally recognized companies registered to take part in the Expo include a variety of organizations in the tourism/hospitality sector, as well as healthcare, technology and more. More than 25 employers are registered to take part. Job seekers can submit their resume directly online prior to the event and speak with employers directly during the Expo through private, one-on-one chats and interviews on the day of the virtual event. Last year, several hundred high quality jobs were available through the Expo. Find your next career by signing up to take part in this marquee virtual event here!

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO