Councilman Marks: Rat extermination to accelerate in Castlemill Circle area

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced that efforts will accelerate in June to reduce rat infestation in the Castlemill Circle area.

Baltimore County has hired an exterminator who will conduct a first round of pest control around June 22nd. There will then be a Code Enforcement sweep, with tickets issued for violations pertaining to rats, as well as for any other violations that are found.

“This neighborhood has had repeated rat issues over the years, so I want to encourage residents to please not put out trash early and secure all materials,” said Councilman Marks.

Over the past 18 months, Councilman Marks has arranged for several rat extermination sweeps along the Silver Spring Road area.

