Charlotte FC fires head coach Ramirez midway through club’s 1st season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – Charlotte FC fired Head Coach Miguel Angel Ramirez midway through its first season, the club announced Tuesday.

Ramirez led Charlotte FC to a 5-8-1 record through fourteen games this season. He was hired to be the club’s first head coach on July 7, 2021.

“This is a difficult decision, but one we feel is best for the team at this time,” said Owner David Tepper in a release. “I want to thank Miguel and his staff for their hard work during our first season and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

Assistant Coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

