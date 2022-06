You don’t have to travel to the far seas for a pirate adventure — you can find one right in downtown Annapolis or Baltimore. Let your child enjoy life as a pirate while you relax and enjoy the ride. It’s a great mix of theatre and adventure for the family. The cruises generally last about an hour on the water of the Chesapeake Bay. These excursions are great to include on a day spent downtown Annapolis or Baltimore.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO