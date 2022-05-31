Amy Winehouse’s Library Is For Sale

A new major survey across two of Gagosian’s New York locations assesses the game-changing legacy of Nam June Paik, the father of media art. While you’d be wrong to say that Nam June Paik invented the Instagram filter, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that he inadvertently prefigured it. For proof, look back to the period between October 2019 and February 2020, when The Future Is Now – a major retrospective of the late Korean-born artist’s work – was on show at London’s Tate Modern. Even if you didn’t attend, if you know any social-media-savvy culture vultures that were in town at the time, you’ll probably have seen one work in particular from the comfort of your handheld screens: TV Buddha. Comprising a kitsch-y, spherical TV set with a front-facing camera atop it, a solemn stone Buddha, and a live broadcast of it on the TV’s screen, at first glance, it reads as an optimistic meditation on a future where tradition and technology exist in a comfortable dialogue with one another. Put two iPhone-wielding exhibition-goers behind the Buddha, however, and it became the perfect selfie opportunity – an analogue filter, if you like.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO