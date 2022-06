TomTom, the Dutch map company that used to be known for the portable GPS devices found in many cars before the advent of smartphones, announced an “improvement in our mapmaking technology” in a press release on Wednesday. Harold Goddijn, the company’s CEO, is quoted as saying, “Higher levels of automation and the integration of a variety of digital sources will result in fresher and richer maps, with wider coverage.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO