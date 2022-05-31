ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Police Search for Missing Teen Last Seen on Ocean City, NJ, Boardwalk

By Chris Coleman
 4 days ago
Cops in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing 17-year-old woman. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police...

CBS Philly

Officials Find Body Of Missing 19-Year-Old Delaware County Swimmer Off Coast Of Wildwood

WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) — The body of 19-year-old Alfred Williams, the swimmer who went missing off the coast of Wildwood, was recovered Saturday morning in the borough of Wildwood Crest. Williams, who is from Drexel Hill, disappeared in the water Tuesday afternoon in the area of Andrews Avenue. It’s believed he got caught in a rip tide. Officials were able to rescue two other swimmers and a third was able to make it to shore. The Coast Guard called off the search for Williams Wednesday afternoon.
WILDWOOD, NJ
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK BOY CALEB LAFACE

The New Castle County Police Department is searching for 12 -year-old Caleb Laface. (Newark, DE 19702) On June 3, 2022, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Plover Circle, in the community of Sparrow Run for a report of a missing person.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Body of Lost Swimmer Recovered on Wildwood Crest NJ Beach

The body of a swimmer who went missing earlier in the week has been recovered. Wildwood Crest Police say the body of Alfred Williams was recovered early Saturday morning at Palm Road and the beach in the Borough of Wildwood Crest. Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania had gone missing shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, May 31st, while swimming about 100 - 200 yards off the shore near Andrews Avenue and the beach in Wildwood Crest.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
Wildwood Crest, NJ, Cops: PA Man Arrested for Assaulting Woman in Vehicle

Cops in Wildwood Crest say a man from Pennsylvania is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman inside of a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to police, the incident happened around 4:15 AM in the 7900 block of Atlantic Avenue. There, "officers located a female victim and determined that she had been physically assaulted by Quenton Skrine, which resulted in bodily injury."
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
Charges Dropped Against Absecon, NJ, Man Who Cops Shot Outside Dollar Store

ABSECON — Charges have been dropped against an Absecon man who was armed with a gun when he was shot by officers outside a Dollar General store, according to one report. Jalial Whitted, 37, had faced unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, stemming from the May 24 incident, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
ABSECON, NJ
Woman assaulted and dumped in Galloway

An Atlantice City woman remains in critical condition after she was found in Galloway Township brutally beaten on Sunday night. Galloway police believe the 29-year-old woman was assaulted somewhere else and then dumped. Her name is not being released at this time. Her brother has posted about his sister’s condition...
GALLOWAY, NJ
Employees Named In Threating Email To Williamstown High School Principal Work In Another School District, Authorities Say

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Monroe Township police are now saying the specific employees mentioned in a violent threat to the Williamstown High School principal do not work in the school district. The employees mentioned are believed to work in a neighboring school district. It’s unclear which district at this time, but nearby in Winslow Township, the high school went into lockdown earlier Friday afternoon. The FBI joined local authorities in looking for the person responsible for sending the threat on Friday morning, but officials say the threat likely came from out of state. While no students or staff were injured, Monroe Township...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
Cops: Manchester Twp., NJ, Man Charged for Kicking, Throwing Dog Against a Vehicle

A man from Ocean County has been charged with animal cruelty after cops say he was seen abusing his dog prior to a grooming appointment. The Manchester Township Police Department says they were called to Cutie Pawtootie Dog Grooming on Wednesday after a caller reported that a man, identified as 63-year-old Gary Petosa of Manchester, had allegedly been seen kicking his dog several times prior to dropping him off to be groomed.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
At Least 15 Shots Fired In Center City Drive-By Shooting That Left Young Man Injured, Business Riddled With Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in the heart of Center City on Wednesday night left a man hospitalized and a business riddled with bullets. The shooting happened at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. It doesn’t get much more central in Center City than this. Normally an area packed with pedestrians and professionals, it cleared out pretty quick when 15 shots were fired, hitting one person as well as the windows of a business. A little after 11 p.m., officers from the 9th District as well as SEPTA Transit responded to reports of gunshots at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. Officers found a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

