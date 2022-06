HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a school threat after receiving a tip. According to reports, on Sunday May 29, detectives received a tip and through investigative means discovered that 18-year-old Corey Anderson had posted images of himself with what appeared to be a handgun , a rifle and a tactical style vest. The photo was distributed with the caption “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school.”

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO