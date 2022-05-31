Fire rips through chemical plant in Omaha

An 18-year-old pulled from the bottom of the Hitchcock Park swimming pool Sunday night has been identified by Omaha police. Komi Olympio, who also is known as Pedro, was found about 11:20 p.m. Sunday by first responders at the bottom of the pool at 5005 S. 45th St. When officers arrived, several teenagers were inside the pool area, which is closed. The pool is scheduled to open Monday.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO