Marriott International is recalibrating its strategy, aiming to increase its presence in the higher-priced super-luxury resort market in the Caribbean. The global hotel brand announced last Thursday that it is teaming up with Sanctuary Cap Cana to debut Marriott’s first all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana. Named Sanctuary Cap Cana, the Luxury Adult All-Inclusive Resort is an extension of The Luxury Collection brand in the Dominican Republic. The new resort is expected to open in the summer of 2022 under The Luxury Collection brand.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO