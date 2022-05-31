ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden still thinks he can do business with Mitch McConnell

By Chris Cillizza
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden was asked on Monday whether there was a reasonable chance that Republicans would find a way to compromise with Democrats on gun control legislation in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde,...

