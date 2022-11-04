Read full article on original website
Related
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy
Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
Avoid checking a bag on your next trip by packing these 20 carry-on essentials
Checking a bag can make air travel more complicated. Avoid the stress of a checked bag on your next trip by taking along these 20 carry-on essentials.
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
More Than 11,100 Shoppers Swear by This Cloud-Like Comforter Set — and It's 40% Off at Amazon
“I have never slept on comfier sheets, even at a hotel!” When it comes to getting a good night's sleep, it's a good idea to invest in cozy bedding — and thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by this affordable comforter set that just went on sale. For a limited time, Amazon is offering up to 40 percent off the Bedsure Comforter Set. The eight-piece set comes with everything you need to give your bed a comfortable upgrade. That includes a comforter, a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, a...
Why Do People Tie White Grocery Bags To Their Mirrors & What Does It Mean?
This is definitely something I've never seen anywhere in Minnesota, or anywhere I've traveled. But I found it interesting when I saw a story that said people are tying white grocery bags to their mirrors in states like North Carolina, and that it was even referenced in the North Carolina Drivers Manual. Let me explain what all this is about.
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
Interior design trends 2023: The 6 looks worth knowing about
These 2023 interior design trends are set to be big. Here's how to make them work for your home
Oprah Winfrey's annual 'Favorite Things' list is here; see array of items from home décor to children's toys
With a swift transition into November, celebrities and influencers alike are reminding everyone of the impending holiday season, and Oprah Winfrey's annual "Favorite Things" list is out for public consumption. The billionaire business mogul and television host has a bevy of items, ranging from $16 to $900. Broken up into...
I’m an interior designer, here are the six things to buy now that are going to be on trend in 2023
YOU don't have to spend a fortune to have a home that's both practical and stylish. But if you want to be on trend, there are some things you should probably ditch and a few things you might want to add to your home. Interior designer Kiva Brent revealed seven...
I’m an interior designer – here are the tired trends which are so overdone – no one should have pampas grass anymore
WHEN it comes to decorating your home there are some trends that will still look great years down the line, and there are others that are already tired. An interior designer revealed exactly what you should avoid and what is a good investment on Instagram. Anthony Immediato is an interior...
What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?
Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
You’ve been doing your laundry wrong – the five things you NEED to do before throwing clothes in the washing machine
DOING laundry is enough of a chore without your clothes coming out with holes, tangles, or other unforeseen issues. It turns out there are several steps you should be taking before you start the wash cycle that'll keep your clothes in the same good condition as when they went in.
WPTV
How To Make Your Bed More Comfortable With Softer Sheets
There’s nothing quite like sliding into bed at night into comfortable, warm sheets and blankets. But when they’re new, even the highest-quality sheets can feel a bit scratchy or even stiff. That’s because sheets often come with chemical coatings applied by the manufacturer. These make sheets feel crisp and clean — but the downside is that they’re just not as soft and snuggly as you’d like. On the other hand, sheets can also get rougher over time, especially if they’re of cheaper materials that pill and break down.
Does Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher Really Remove Water Stains?
For as long as I can remember, my mom has always dropped a crumpled ball of aluminum in the dishwasher. She would place it right next to the utensils, pop in a tablet, and turn on the machine like what she did wasn’t sufficiently mysterious. I always thought it was a way to give old aluminum foil a second life — kind of how we let paper towels dry for a second use or dunk a tea bag into one more cup before tossing it. But then I saw the kitchen staff do the same thing when I was a waiter in college, confirming this was some kind of magic cleaning trick.
ohsospotless.com
How to Clean Velcro (and Make It Sticky Again)
When Velcro gets dirty and full of debris, it stops working properly. It’s hard to get the material to stick and stay closed. It’s important that you know how to clean Velcro so that you can avoid it wearing down. Keep it working well by staying on top of removing dirt, hair, and other debris.
Phone Arena
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Unveiled just a couple of months ago with a decidedly familiar design and list of features and unsurprisingly met with great enthusiasm by both consumers and reviewers, the Apple Watch Series 8 didn't exactly receive the most substantial discounts during its first few weeks of commercial availability. That changes today......
wdfxfox34.com
How Do You Wash Crizal Cleaning Cloth?
Originally Posted On: https://www.eyeglasses123.com/blogs/news/how-do-you-wash-crizal-cleaning-cloth. A Crizal cleaning cloth is often used to clean lenses and screens. The cloth is made of a microfiber material that is designed to be gentle on delicate surfaces. Start by wetting the cloth with warm water. Add a small amount of mild soap to the cloth and work it into a lather. Then gently scrub the lens or screen with a soapy cloth. Rinse the soap off with warm water and dry the lens or screen with a soft, dry cloth.
The Verge
The best early Black Friday deals you can already get
Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping before the Black Friday madness begins? Despite the fact it’s still a few weeks away, many major retailers are already launching early Black Friday sales, making the days leading up to the shopping event an ideal time to avoid the rush.
Autoblog
Best car air fresheners of 2022
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. When you first get a new car, it comes with the intoxicating and highly desirable “new car smell” (though it's true those odors are often the product of chemicals used in vehicle construction). Over time, pets, food, kids, and even normal use can leave behind strong odors that are hard to shake. The good news is that there are several excellent car air fresheners that offer much more effective odor elimination and control than the old-school green pine tree you had hanging on your rearview mirror in high school.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1