ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Wild boar wreak havoc in this city as some call for them to be killed

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Frustration grows in Rome, Italy, as wild boar wreak havoc in the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 63

Robert Frost
1d ago

I expected much better from our Italian neighbors. When bacon so willingly wanders up for breakfast, make breakfast.

Reply(1)
12
Ole Charlie
3d ago

I heard the View were going to start on location shows. Didn’t know they are going international.

Reply(1)
28
Dane Daniels
2d ago

Just turn us lose. 365, 24-7 no tag no limit hunting. Suppressors and thermal night vision allowed.

Reply
17
Related
Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boars#Wild Boar#Italy#Rome#Swine Flu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
ohmymag.co.uk

[Photos] Gorilla Behaves Weird - Then Staff Notice His Hands

Bobo resides in one of the many Mefou Primate Sanctuary located in the West African nation of Cameroon. He was one of the friendliest apes in the sanctuary and his behaviour changed overnight, creating a worrisome environment amongst the caregivers of the facility. It's a friendly affair. When Bobo changed...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Japanese man spends £12,480 to look like a dog

A Japanese man spent approximately 2 million yen (£12,480) on a realistic border collie costume because he wanted to look like his favourite breed of dog.The man, identified only as Toko, hired a Japanese company called Zeppet, which is known for creating sculptures and models for movies and commercials, to create the costume.Zeppet reportedly took 40 days to make the costume as Toko went through multiple rounds of trials and revisions to get it right.“I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on,” Toko said in an interview with Japanese outlet Mynavi.“My favorite is...
LIFESTYLE
dailyphew.com

Dog That Was Tied To A Rock And Thrown Into The River Has A New Opportunity

Bella is a loving German shepherd dog who had a traumatic experience in January of last year, when she nearly drowned in the River Trent at Long Lane, Farndon, United Kingdom, after her previous family abandoned her there. The terrified and helpless puppy was discovered tethered to a rock in the ocean. Bella fought for her life for several hours.
ANIMALS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy