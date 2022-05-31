ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paris Sears to permanently close – again

By Amanda Cutshall
eparisextra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with the announcement of its closure came the announcement of liquidation sales with discounts of up to 70 percent off of everything from major appliances to lawn and garden equipment. The...

eparisextra.com

Comments / 0

CultureMap Dallas

Newest 7-Eleven store in Dallas comes with unheard-of amenity: a patio

Irving-based convenience store king 7-Eleven has opened a new store in Dallas with a previously unheard-of amenity: a patio. Located at 13635 Preston Rd. at the corner of Alpha Road, this is one of the chain's "Evolution Stores," a concept that strives to upgrade the convenience store model, serving as a testing ground featuring their latest products and innovations.
DALLAS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs farmers markets 2022

10:30 AM - 9:30 PM Fast food restaurant chain that serves American Chinese cuisine. With over 2,200 locations, it is the largest Asian-segment restaurant chain in the United States. Phone: (903) 439-3293. pandaexpress.com. 150 E Shannon Rd E. Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS. Broadway Buffet About. Hours.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

The Magnolia Festival is back for their 24th year

DURANT, Texas (KXII) -The 24th annual Magnolia Festival in Durant, Oklahoma kicked off on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Choctaw Event Center. Cheyhoma Dugger who is the Director of Development and Membership for the Choctaw Cultural Center says, “Choctaw culture is a huge part of this area and the people who live here, so it’s so important that we share that”.
DURANT, OK
eparisextra.com

‘Love on the Ark’ set at elephant reserve in Hugo

Make plans to treat your loved one to a special adventure during Love on the Ark Saturday, June 11, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Endangered Ark Foundation in Hugo. Make plans to treat your loved one to a special adventure during Love on the Ark Saturday, June 11, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Endangered Ark Foundation in Hugo.
HUGO, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com

Could Sherman City Hall be expanding?

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Sherman City Hall could be undergoing big changes within the next couple of years, as the city is seeing a wave of people and businesses moving into the area. To keep up with the demand, this “requires city support, requires more city engineers, requires more building...
SHERMAN, TX
wbap.com

Northpark Gold Coin Sales Suspended

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Northpark shopping mall is suspending sales of its gold coins. To set itself apart from other malls Northpark uses heavy golden coins in fancy pouches as its gift cards. However, Dallas based Comerica Bank has told the mall it can no longer support the coins, so Northpark has temporarily suspended their sale, and is looking for a new co-sponsor. Northpark says its stores and restaurants will continue to accept gold coins that are already in circulation until July 10.
DALLAS, TX
ketr.org

Sulphur Springs Anticipating 1,100+ Subdivision To Be Built West Of Town

The Sulphur Springs City Council recently approved a preliminary plat for the subdivision to be built by Oak National Development. The houses would be from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet in size and the prices would start at $320,000. The subdivision would be built in phases. Emily also discusses the return of Sulphur Springs ISD assistant superintendent for secondary education and state programs Josh Williams as principal of Sulphur Springs High School, after Derek Driver took the job of principal at Celina High School.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
keranews.org

Employable people not filling open jobs, discovered at an aviation contest in North Texas

A total of 74 aviation repair crews competed in Dallas last month at an international aerospace maintenance conference. Teams from American Airlines to the Royal Canadian Airforce tackled 27 different jobs on tight deadlines. North Texas students competed too, from Tarrant County College and Irving’s for-profit Aviation Institute of Maintenance, or AIM.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Lake Fannin ownership transfer remains stalled

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — Fannin County has been trying for years to acquire both Lake Fannin and the Caddo lands from the U.S. Forest Service. "Once upon a time, that lake had thousands of people that came every month," said Lake Fannin volunteer Cheryl Youree. "It was a wonderful place that brought people together; people from all over, not just Fannin County."
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

The Rock's Food Truck and Tequila is in Dallas Saturday (It's Free)

If you follow Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on social media, you know he's an advocate for drinking tequila (and sweating, which definitely needs more advocacy). With that big cheesy grin, he loves to remind fans to "drink your tequila," just like Mom implored us to drink our milk. But Mom...
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

The circus comes to Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) -- An event many have been looking forward to, the Piccolo Zoppé Circus, is now performing at the Equine Aqua Spa Center in Whitesboro. "I'm being asked all the time, 'When is the circus coming? When is the circus coming?' The circus is here!" said Equine Aqua Spa owner Ramona Caldwell.
WHITESBORO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 3)

Paris Police responded to vehicle theft in the 1200-block of NE 20th Thursday morning at 11:32. The victim reported that they were working on the property and had left the keys in their blue 2006 Nissan Altima, and someone stole it. They located the vehicle around 4:00 pm, and the suspect was a juvenile. The investigation continues.
PARIS, TX
a-z-animals.com

The 7 Best Lakes in Dallas (Fishing, Boating, Swimming, and More!)

The 7 Best Lakes in Dallas (Fishing, Boating, Swimming, and More!) The city of Dallas in Texas is not only known for lovely parks, historic buildings, and tall skyscrapers but also for some great lakes. The global city is home to some of Texas’ most renowned and spectacular lakes. The lakes in Dallas are known for their picturesque views and majestic beauty. Not only are they pleasing to the eyes, but they also offer endless recreational activities—swimming, fishing, boating, hiking, grilling, relaxing, biking, picnics, and more!
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 31)

Paris Police responded to a theft of a trailer in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286 at 10:16 last Friday morning. Surveillance cameras caught a Chevrolet 2500 pick-up pulling into the back lot of the business at 12:43 am and taking a 2020 yellow Delco trailer. The incident is under investigation.
PARIS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Affidavit: Man breaks into Dallas museum, destroys $5 million in art

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old was arrested Thursday for allegedly breaking into the Dallas Museum of Art and causing roughly $5 million in damages, The Dallas Morning News reported. Police told the newspaper that around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday night, Brian Hernandez “approached the museum’s glass doors with a metal chair” and began destroying […]
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

3 Sulphur Springs Men Charged With Burglaries Thursday

Three Sulphur Springs men were charged with burglaries on Thursday, June 2, 2022. One was booked into jail following a criminal trespass call and the two others had two burglary warrants added to the list of charges they are currently jailed on, according to arrest reports. Trespassing Call. Sulphur Springs...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

