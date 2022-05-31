Paris Sears to permanently close – again

The 7 Best Lakes in Dallas (Fishing, Boating, Swimming, and More!) The city of Dallas in Texas is not only known for lovely parks, historic buildings, and tall skyscrapers but also for some great lakes. The global city is home to some of Texas’ most renowned and spectacular lakes. The lakes in Dallas are known for their picturesque views and majestic beauty. Not only are they pleasing to the eyes, but they also offer endless recreational activities—swimming, fishing, boating, hiking, grilling, relaxing, biking, picnics, and more!

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO