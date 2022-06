Transfer Thursday: Excelsior College, Mount St. Mary’s University, and Virginia Commonwealth University. June 2. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Online Via Zoom. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually. CSM hosts transfer institutions virtually each Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Representatives from three different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop-in at any point during the time frame to ask your questions. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.

