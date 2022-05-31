ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Experts: Iran disrupts internet as tower collapse deaths reach 34

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Az2FO_0fvjQ4Ut00
World News

Iran disrupted internet access to the outside world as angry demonstrators rallied over the collapse of a tower in Iran that has killed at least 34 people, experts said on Tuesday.

The disruption has plunged the south-western province into digital isolation, making it difficult for journalists to authenticate events on the ground and for activists to share footage and organise protests.

It is a tactic the Iranian government has repeatedly employed during times of unrest, rights activists say, in a country where radio and television stations already are state-controlled and journalists face the threat of arrest.

The internet interference in the oil-rich Khuzestan province started in early May, weeks before the fatal collapse, said Amir Rashidi, director of internet security and digital rights at Miaan Group, which focuses on digital security in the Middle East.

The province, home to an ethnic Arab population that long has alleged discrimination, was a flashpoint in protests over the sinking economy and skyrocketing prices of food staples.

Disruptions then intensified in the area after the Metropol Building collapse last week, according to data shared by the Miaan Group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5KFw_0fvjQ4Ut00
Debris hangs from the Metropol building in the south-western city of Abadan, Iran (Hossein Abdollah Asl, Tasnim News Agency via AP) (AP)

The disaster ignited widespread anger in Abadan, where residents alleging government negligence gathered nightly at the site of the collapse to shout slogans against the Islamic Republic.

Videos of the protests have circulated widely online, with some showing officers clubbing and firing tear gas at demonstrators.

The footage analysed by The Associated Press corresponded to known features of Abadan, some 410 miles south-west of the capital, Tehran. The number of casualties and arrests remains unclear.

In response to the protests, Iranian authorities at times completely shut down the internet and other times allowed only tightly controlled use of a domestic Intranet, reported the Miaan Group.

During the day, authorities also appear to have restricted bandwidths to make it very difficult for people to share large files, such as video, without leaving Abadan altogether, said Mahsa Alimardani, a senior researcher at Article 19, an international organisation that fights censorship.

Last Friday, as massive crowds took to the streets to chant against top officials, a digital barricade of sorts went up between Iran and the world, data showed. Only certain government-approved national websites could stream content but not websites based abroad.

“There has been a pattern that we’ve seen when it gets dark where Google isn’t working but the website of the Supreme Leader is working well,” Mr Rashidi said.

The Iranian mission at the United Nations did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Meanwhile, rescue workers pulled another body from the rubble on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 34 amid fears more people could be trapped in the ruins.

Five of the victims were school-age children, the official IRNA news agency reported. Another 37 people were injured in the collapse, with two still in hospital.

Officials have blamed the building’s structural failure on shoddy construction practices, lax regulation and entrenched corruption, raising questions about the safety of similar towers in the earthquake-prone country.

Authorities reported they evacuated residents from buildings near the disaster site, fearing structural damage.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Supreme Leader says Iran took oil from Greek tankers

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei acknowledged that Iran took the oil from two Greek tankers last month in helicopter-launched raids in the Persian Gulf. The confiscations were retaliation for Greece’s role in the US seizure of crude oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker the same week in the Mediterranean Sea over violating Washington’s harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Internet Security#Economy#Corruption#Iranian#Arab#The Miaan Group
AOL Corp

Five Russian airlines have returned leased jets: Document

(Reuters) - Five Russian airlines have returned more than two dozen leased airplanes to foreign lessors, a document seen by Reuters showed, even though Moscow has passed a law allowing the seizure of hundreds of jets as part a response to Western sanctions. The sanctions barred Russia from receiving planes,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Video shows Russian soldiers walking away after their tank is hit by landmines

An aerial video captured by the Ukrainian army appears to show two Russian soldiers miraculously walking away unhurt after their tank was hit by two landmines and a missile.The video, released by the Ukrainian 54th Mechanised Brigade on Telegram, shows drone footage of a moving tank coming under attack.The tank is seen moving in a huge field near a forest when it ran over a landmine, creating an explosion and sending a huge cloud of smoke up into the sky. When the tank began moving again, it struck another landmine, which rocked the whole tank and created a fireball....
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Blockade Breakers: Sweden to Send Anti-Ship Missiles to Ukraine

The anti-ship missiles are part of a larger military aid package that also includes anti-tank weapons,12.7 mm rifles, and ammunition. Sweden will supply anti-ship missiles to Ukraine, according to a top official. "The proposals that are submitted [to parliament] mean that allocated funds for the central government budget will increase...
MILITARY
AFP

US backs Philippines in China fishing ban

The United States on Thursday backed the Philippines in criticizing a unilateral seasonal ban on fishing declared by Beijing in the dispute-rife South China Sea. But its actions have been caught up in disputes over sovereignty, with Beijing insisting it has jurisdiction over a vast part of the South China Sea -- a longstanding source of friction with the Philippines, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian nations. sct/sst
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Russia Says Germany Is Risking European Security by 'Remilitarizing'

(Reuters) -Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest conventional army of...
POLITICS
creators.com

Communist China's Global Plan Emerges

Communist China's violations of Taiwanese airspace and sea space are a physical indication Beijing targets Taiwan as the world's next Ukraine. At the tactical level — the level where a shooter seeks a target — Beijing's sorties probe Taiwan's frontline air and sea defenses, seeking weaknesses and assessing reaction time.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy