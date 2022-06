Become part of the celebration - vendor, sponsorship, and volunteer opportunities are available. The City of Concord and El Puente Hispano are teaming up to bring the second annual Concord International Festival to Downtown Concord on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The inaugural event brought over 5,000 residents and visitors to Downtown Concord for a family-friendly day of celebration filled with food, entertainment, ethnic crafts, and cultural games from across the globe. The City and El Puente Hispano are seeking vendors, sponsors, and volunteers to participate in this year’s event, with applications available now through September 1, 2022.

CONCORD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO