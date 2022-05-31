ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville High School principal resigns ‘effective immediately’

By Ben Gilliam
 4 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville High School officials are on the hunt for a new principal after a short-term resignation left the position open.

According to a press release and Greeneville City Schools (GCS) officials, Martin McDonald resigned from his position Tuesday morning “effective immediately.”

“We thank Mr. McDonald for his service,” the release stated. “And wish him well in his next position.”

In the meantime, Jeff Townsley is slated to act as interim principal until the selection process is completed. Aside from Townsley’s move, no other principals changed positions.

GCS officials said selection begins this week, and interested applicants can find the position on the system’s website .

