Cortland County, NY

Cortland County legislators strike down two proposals

whcuradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County have voted against a pair of...

whcuradio.com

whcuradio.com

Deputy Tompkins County Administrator to become Geneva City Manager

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Geneva’s next manager is coming from Tompkins County. Amie Hendrix was approved Wednesday night by the Geneva City Council. Hendrix, who currently works as deputy Tompkins County Administrator, starts her new job June 21st. The Ovid native tells the Finger Lakes...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Two public hearings set for Tuesday in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County residents can share their thoughts on two proposals. One of them involves overriding a tax levy limit for next year. The other proposal would allow the county to continue holding virtual public meetings. The hearings happen Tuesday evening at 5:30. You can sign...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Drop-off recycling in Onondaga County is about to change

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has two drop-off locations for trash and recycling. After Saturday, June 11, there will only be one. The Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRRA) announced on Friday that Ley Creek Transfer Station in Liverpool will close after its normal hours on Saturday, June 11.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Here we go again: Welcome to NY19

Here we are again. A little over a month before the originally scheduled June 28 primaries, and we have new district lines again — so long NY-22, and welcome to NY-19. The original Congressional map, which put Ithaca and Tompkins County in a Democratic stronghold with Cortland and Syracuse, was ruled to be unconstitutional by Steuben County Acting Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister. Indeed, the districts were heavily gerrymandered to favor Democrats after a bipartisan independent redistricting commission couldn’t come to an agreement and the lines were left to be drawn by the state’s Legislature.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
County
Cortland County, NY
City
Cortland, NY
Cortland County, NY
Government
whcuradio.com

Tioga County sees property taxes dip in some villages

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Villages in Tioga County are seeing slight changes to property taxes. In Candor, rates are down a fraction. Steve Palinosky with the Real Property & Assessment Rolls Department explains. Rates are also down in the Village of Spencer.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland seeks thoughts on trash collection

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is seeking public feedback. Residents are encouraged to complete a survey about the city’s trash services. It’s an opportunity to share possible improvements for the future. The survey is available through June 20. You can take it it at this link.
CORTLAND, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: A Rochester gas station owner is refusing to lower his prices despite the law requiring it

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday, June 3rd was day three of New York's gas tax holiday, and we've been tracking the prices in six cities and towns across our area. I expected some small differences from station to station in how much their prices dropped. After all, gas prices have been volatile, and a roller coaster in wholesale pricing will ultimately affect what we pay at that pump. But I didn't expect any station owner choose not to drop his prices at all. One owner told me he's not budging.
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithacans push council to approve ‘Reimagining’ recommendation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca residents are putting pressure on city officials. At Wednesday’s Common Council meeting, Ithacans urged officials to up the tempo on creating a Department of Community Safety. Resident Marty Hiller says now is the time to make change. Alderperson George McGonigal says council members...
ITHACA, NY
Person
Virgil
WETM 18 News

Over 3,000 without power near Hector, Lodi

HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – Thousands of people were without power in Schuyler, Seneca and Tompkins Counties Friday afternoon. NYSEG reported that 2,533 customers were without power in Schuyler County as of 2:20 p.m on June 3. Additionally, 813 were without power in Seneca County and 355 in Tompkins. The total number of customers experiencing the […]
HECTOR, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca mobile home park ‘under siege,’ officials say

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca say a mobile home park is under siege. Alderperson George McGonigal says homeless people are causing problems at Nate’s Floral Estates. He says cleaner camping should be encouraged in the area.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Tully residents outraged over proposed truck stop

TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Dozens of concerned Tully neighbors packed the town’s planning board meeting Thursday night to voice their opposition over a proposed Mirabito gas station and truck stop. The piece of land in question is right off Route 81 in the Town of Tully on Route 80...
TULLY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

After two months, surveillance cameras on the Ithaca Commons have returned

ITHACA, N.Y.—After around 2-3 months of being inoperational, the security cameras on the Ithaca Commons have come back online. The fiber feeding the footage captured by the cameras to the City Hall was accidentally severed during the ongoing construction of the Asteri Ithaca project and Green Street Parking Garage in late March or early April. In a pending FOIL request with the City of Ithaca, The Ithaca Voice is seeking the exact date of the accident.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Tompkins County legislator files to run in New York’s 23rd district

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Veteran Tompkins County legislator, Mike Sigler, filed to run in the Congressional 23rd district this afternoon, just hours before the deadline.  Sigler had spent the past four months running for the 22nd when Tompkins County was a part of that district. However, the special master, who redrew the congressional maps, took Tompkins out […]
whcuradio.com

Syphilis on the rise in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A reported rise in syphilis cases. The Tompkins County Health Department is warning residents that syphilis cases in the first 5 months of the year are nearly as high as they were in all of 2021. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa is urging all residents...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

I-81: Upstate NY’s biggest highway project is about to start, but maybe not where you think

The massive project to rebuild Interstate 81 through Syracuse is about to begin and the first three years may not be what you’d expect. The first construction is not going to be on I-81 in downtown Syracuse. It will be in the suburbs on Interstate 481. The idea is to make those lanes wider to handle the traffic that will no longer cruise on the elevated overpass through the city.
SYRACUSE, NY

