BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Adopted Louisianans could soon be able to access their birth certificates containing their birth parents’ names when they turn 24. Rep. Chuck Owen’s bill comes from a personal story – but he’s learned it’s a widespread issue. His own birth mother contacted him when he was in his 30s and he had been searching for a way to find out who she was for a long time.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO