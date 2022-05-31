A Marlins player launched a 496-foot home run, the longest in MLB since 2020

Major League Baseball fans are accustomed to long home runs being hit at Coors Field, the home ballpark of the Colorado Rockies.

But Marlins center fielder Jesús Sánchez’s hit one that would have been out no matter where he was playing.

It just so happened it came Monday at Coors Field in Miami’s 7-1 loss to the Rockies. Sánchez clubbed a home run into the third deck at Coors Field and it traveled an estimated 496 feet for the second-longest homer in that park’s history.

That was the longest home run hit in the majors since 2020 , Statcast said.

“When you hit a ball that far, it’s like Holy You Know What,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly told reporters . “It’s just monumental. You don’t get that feeling (but) a couple times in your lifetime. ...

“That’s just catching a ball clean. I’d love to see the picture from where ever that landed back to home plate. It’d probably look like it’s two blocks away. Those kind of balls you don’t see very often.”

The longest home run at Coors Field was a 504-foot bomb off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton, MLB.com said. He was with the Marlins at that time.

Now No. 3 on the list is a 493-foot shot by Michael A. Taylor in 2015 for the Nationals, per MLB. He now plays for the Royals.