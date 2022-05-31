ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

John Wayne Estate Tributes Fallen Military Heroes on Memorial Day With Moving Message, Photo of The Duke

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJ5BL_0fvjOPCj00

On Monday (May 30th), the John Wayne Estate took to Instagram to share a special tribute to the fallen military heroes with a moving message and a photo of The Duke for Memorial Day weekend.

“Happy Memorial Day,” the John Wayne Estate shares in the special Memorial Day post. “Today we remember all the men and women who lost their lives while fighting for our freedom.”

John Wayne shared his love for the U.S.A. as well as the military in the special 1973 album of poetry “America, Why I Love Her”. The idea came from actor Forrest Truck after he had heard John Mitchum recite his poem “Why Are You Marching, Son?” While on location with Wayne for “Chisum,” Tucker asked Mitchum if he could read the poem. Cindy Mitchum, the daughter of John, revealed that Wayne, who had tears in his eyes, told her father at the time, “I’ve never recorded anything in my life, but I’m going to record an album of your poetry.”

Within the first two weeks of its release, “American, Why I Love Her” sold more than 100,000 copies. It even made Billboard’s Hot Country Albums chart, peaking at No. 13. Among the poems that John Wayne read on the album are “Why I Love Her”; “Face the Flag”; “The Pledge of Allegiance”; and “Tops.”

John Wayne Opens Up About Mitchum’s Poetry

While speaking to the Bridgeport Post, John Wayne revealed what drew him to the “America, Why I Love Her” poems. “John Mitchum thinks like I think and writes like I wish I could and he had written a couple of things and I read them. I said, ‘Gee, these are wonderful.’”

John Wayne also spoke about Mitchum having a great feeling for his country. “I listened to him out and we talked about different ideas,” he continued. However, the late actor admitted he was skeptical of the album at first.

“I told him, ‘I’m not going to put any money in this kind of thing,’” John Wayne reflected. “This is a record of reflection and I don’t think that they buy records to put their hands across their fat bellies and philosophize. But if it eventually caught on a little I’ll be happy. If it causes a little bit of rapport between everybody in our country I’ll be very happy.”

Also speaking about his experience on albums, John Wayne said, “I talked on a religious record one time, a single, for one side. And Dimitri Tiomkin used a piece of ‘The Alamo’ in which I talked about freedom and had that in one of his albums, for half a minute.”

Comments / 7

Related
DoYouRemember?

The Bitter Feud Between John Wayne And Christopher Mitchum

John Wayne and Robert Mitchum, the father of Christopher Mitchum, starred side by side in the 1966 movie El Dorado, a remake of Rio Bravo. The cord of friendship was tied between the two actors on this set. When Howard Hawks, who directed both Rio Bravo and El Dorado, decided to create another movie following the same storyline, he thought he would be able to persuade the duo to return to the set.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dimitri Tiomkin
Person
John Mitchum
Person
John Wayne
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Donna Douglas Reflected On How Fans Respond To Seeing Her in Public

The classic TV sitcom, “The Beverly Hillbillies” aired for nine successful seasons between 1962 and 1971, despite the harsh commentary of industry critics. At the center of “The Beverly Hillbillies” family was Donna Douglas’s character, Elly May Clampett. Douglas had a successful run on the CBS series and afterward found herself in real estate, before seeing success as a singer, speaker, and author. Before her death in 2015, Donna Douglas revealed some of the realities of her role as well as her life outside of “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Poetry#American#The Bridgeport Post
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Where is the Show’s One Surviving Star Max Baer Jr. Now?

The Beverly Hillbillies is one of the most loved classic TV shows ever and Max Baer Jr. is still around to tell stories from those days. Baer Jr. played Jethro Bodine in the 1960s series and would go on to have success as a movie director and businessman. Other cast members included Buddy Ebsen, Donna Douglas, Irene Ryan, and Raymond Bailey. So, what is Baer Jr. doing these days?
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Aunt Bee Actress Frances Bavier ‘Didn’t Really Appreciate’ Her Role

Over the years, stories about Frances Bavier, Aunt Bee on the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show, have been focused on her as a person. The actress happens to play the beloved motherly figure to Ron Howard, who was Opie. Bavier apparently did not get along too well with show star Andy Griffith. Did Bavier, though, come to appreciate her place in American entertainment? Not really.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: How the Classic Western Handled ‘Hoss’ Cartwright Actor Dan Blocker’s Death

In the history of classic TV shows, Bonanza stands out as one of the greatest Westerns, and it had Dan Blocker, in part, to thank for that. Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, and Pernell Roberts also had vital parts during the show’s run on NBC. It did leave end its fantastic run after 14 seasons, though. One reason had to do with the death of Dan Blocker. How did the show handle this immense loss to its cast and fans worldwide?
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'NCIS' Gives Fans The Couple They've Been Dying to See

NCIS fans have wanted two fan-favorite characters to become a couple for a while at this point. Finally, in the Season 19 finale, it happened and was delivered in perfect fashion. During the final episode of the season, Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight — played by Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law, respectively — had their very first on-screen kiss. The big moment had been building over the season, as the pair were seen being very flirty throughout the seasons.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Makes Major Change to Her Appearance

Over the weekend, “Alaskan Bush People” star Rain Brown took to Instagram to share a snapshot of a major change to her physical appearance. Rain Brown declared in the new social media post, which features the “Alaskan Bush People” castmate with brunette hair. She also used various hashtags in the post, including #stillnotaweddingring, #sweetrelief, #staystrong, and #stayhappy.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Recalls How Parents Got Him, Brother Clint Into Acting

Actors Ron and Clint Howard have been around in the world of show business since their work on the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show. Yes, you remember Ron Howard playing Opie Taylor but Clint was on there, too. A young Clint Howard played Little Leon who would sometimes visit Andy and offer him a bite of his sandwich. It was quite cute and fitting for a little boy as an actor.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

468K+
Followers
50K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy