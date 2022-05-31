ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT Extension Offering Basic Adult Technology Workshop

Are the use of computer technology device and social media sometimes confusing for you?

The University of Tennessee Extension of Greeneville will be offering “some basic, slow-paced workshops to help you become more familiar and comfortable navigating this technology-based world we live in,” said event organizer Lamanda Weston, of the Greene County Extension.

The upcoming classes will focus on the use of devices, such as personal computers, laptops, e-readers and tablets as well as social media and app use.

The classes will be:

• June 14 – Navigating the online world using a PC, table, laptop or e-reader. “Participants are encouraged to bring their devices as hands on instruction will be a majority of the workshop,” Weston says.

• July 25 – Social Media and Operating Apps. “This session will focus on connecting and utilizing social media in a safe healthy way, and how to download, operate apps for your devices,” Weston says. “Internet safety will also also emphasized. participants are encouraged to bring their devices as hands on instruction will be a majority of the workshop.”

Cost is $5 per session and must be paid in person at the Greene County Extension office.

Attendees must be signed up and paid at least two days before the selected class.

“There will be limited space as we want the instructor(s) to be able to provide one on one instruction, if needed,” Weston says. “So, sign up soon!”

For more information, email LWeston@utk.edu or call 423-812-2060.

