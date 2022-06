GAYLORD, MI – What remains of a mobile home park that was ravaged by the deadly tornado that struck Gaylord will soon be bulldozed, WPBN/WGTU reports. The EF3 tornado hit the Northern Michigan town on May 20. Two people were killed and 44 were injured. With winds whipping up to 150 mph, the tornado was on the ground for 20 minutes and left a 16.6-mile long, 200-yard-wide path of destruction, according to the National Weather Service Gaylord.

GAYLORD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO