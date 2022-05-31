ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hit-and-run on Belle Isle leaves two girls in critical condition

By Matt Durr
MLive
 4 days ago
DETROIT -- A pair of girls were critically injured Monday after they were hit by a car while on the beach at Belle Isle. According to WDIV-Detroit, the girls...

Update: One Girl Dies From Injuries In Belle Isle Hit-And-Run, One Girl In Stable Condition

UPDATE: Michigan State Police released an update at 3:37 p.m. on Tuesday. The 14-year-old girl is now in stable condition and the 12-year-old girl has died from her injuries. The suspect remains in custody. Police say they are still interviewing the suspect and have not determined motive or the cause of the crash yet.   (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured two people on Belle Isle in Detroit on Monday. A 23-year-old man from Ypsilanti was located and taken into custody. Police say the driver of a Mercury four-door left the roadway while driving on Riverbank Drive, and drove onto the beach, hitting two victims. The driver fled the scene. The victims have been identified as a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. Both were critically hurt in the crash and are still in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the prosecutor for review. Belle Isle was closed for a few hours on Memorial Day due to maximum vehicle capacity being reached and after the hit-and-run, the entrance to the island was blocked off. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
