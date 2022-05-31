ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strawberries have been linked to an outbreak of hepatitis A — here's what to know about who's most at risk from the virus

By Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce
Hepatitis A (pictured left) has been linked with strawberries

  • Hepatitis A cases have been linked to strawberries sold at Walmart, Trader Joe's, and other stores.
  • The FDA has urged people to contact their health provider if they have hepatitis A symptoms.
  • Most people who catch the virus will get a mild illness, but others are at risk of dying.

Organic strawberries branded FreshKampo and HEB sold at stores including Walmart and Trader Joes have been linked to a US outbreak of hepatitis A. Most people who catch the virus, which attacks the liver, will get a mild illness that they can treat at home. Others are at increased risk of complications and death.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions are most likely to die from hepatitis A

Most people that come into contact with the virus won't get sick. But older people, people with pre-existing liver problems — including hepatitis B — and those with HIV are at highest risk of getting seriously unwell .

In a statement announcing the outbreak, the Food and Drug Administration told people to contact their health care provider if they develop hepatitis A symptoms, which include fatigue, nausea and yellow skin. No deaths have been reported in this outbreak.

In the US, the CDC recommends that everyone under 18 years old gets a hepatitis A shot, as well as pregnant people and those at increased risk of catching the virus or experiencing complications.

There is no cure for hepatitis but most cases are mild

There is no cure for hepatitis A. The majority of people who catch it can look after themselves at home with rest, fluids, by eating well, and taking over-the-counter painkillers. They should avoid alcohol to prevent strain on the liver.

Symptoms typically resolve within two months, with no lasting liver damage. Once recovered, those who have had the virus develop disease-fighting antibodies that last for a lifetime, and are unlikely to catch hepatitis A again.

However, in about 1 in 7 cases, symptoms come and go for up to 6 months before disappearing, and 1 in every 240 people will develop life-threatening complications including liver failure.

In general advice on its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who think they've been exposed to the hepatitis A virus call a health professional within 2 weeks for advice, as the course of action depends on age and overall health.

Symptoms such as itching, nausea and vomiting can be treated with medication prescribed by a doctor.

Hepatitis A can spread via contaminated food and during sex

Hepatitis A can spread when an infected person who hasn't washed their hands properly handles food, and another person ingests the infectious particles. It can also spread via close contact, including during sex. The virus tends to be found in the poop of an infectious individual.

To stop spreading the virus to others, infected people are advised to self-isolate, avoid sex until a week after symptoms clear, regularly wash hands, and not share towels.

Close contacts of someone with hepatitis A may require a vaccine, plus an antibody drug, to help fight off a possible infection.

Ms. Fuck Off
4d ago

They are really killing us... what does the fda have to say, because they had to approve this crap before it was placed on the market.

Insider

Insider

