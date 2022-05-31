Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 leaks in retail listing

For people who know it exists, the ability to set location-based reminders is one of Google Assistant's most useful features. It lets them specify a location, so that they can get an alert when they arrive wherever it is — for instance, a user can say "Remind me to call [name of their friend] in NYC," and Assistant will send them a notification when they step foot in the city. The bad news for those who rely on the feature to remind them to get certain things from the grocery store or to fill up their car tanks when they pass by a gas station is that it'll soon no longer exist. In the Assistant Help page, Google added a line that says: "The option to create reminders for a certain location is going away soon."

