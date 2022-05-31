ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 leaks in retail listing

By K. Holt
Engadget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears will soon reveal its next-gen . The successor to the would-be Chromebook competitor popped up in a Korean retailer listing that appears to have gone live a little too early. It seems the page has since been taken down. The listing, which was spotted by , indicates...

www.engadget.com

Engadget

Little of Microsoft's 'principles for employee organizing' is actually pro-union

Thursday afternoon, Microsoft's president and vice chair Brad Smith penned a blog post outlining four "principles" the company would be adopting in response to the recent wave of union efforts in the US. Admittedly it's surprising for a company this size in the tech industry to — in word or deed — strive for anything less than the complete destruction of any organizing effort. But Smith's post contains precious little substance.
LABOR ISSUES
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 drop to a new record-low price

Samsung fans looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds can get a couple of the company's latest models for less. Amazon has the Galaxy Buds 2 in graphite and olive at the lowest price we've seen — just $95, which is $55 off their usual rate. If you prefer earbuds with a more power and perks, the Galaxy Buds Pro in phantom violet are also down to a new low of $120, which is $80 off their normal price.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

TCL is jumping on the pen phone trend with the Stylus 5G

A couple of years ago, Motorola introduced its , which quickly became one of the company’s best-selling handsets. And now TCL is jumping on the trend with its first attempt at making a budget Galaxy Note alternative with the $258 TCL Stylus 5G. Featuring a large 6.81-inch FHD+ display,...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Amazon employees call on the company to stop selling books deemed anti-trans

In 2021, a handful of Amazon employees quit the company over its decision to sell books that suggest kids who identify as transgender are mentally ill. Now, a group of employees is protesting its continued sale of those books by disrupting a Pride event at its headquarters in Seattle. According to The Washington Post, around 30 members of the organization No Hate at Amazon laid on the ground wrapped in trans flags to stop the company's annual Pride flag-raising tradition. An organizer said: "Amazon does have standing policies against hate speech in its content and technically they say we don't sell it." But in truth, those contentious books are still listed on its website.
SEATTLE, WA
Engadget

Elon Musk tells SpaceX and Tesla workers they must return to the office full-time

Elon Musk delivered an ultimatum to Tesla and Space X’s corporate workforces: Spend a minimum of 40 hours a week in the office, or leave the company. Musk today confirmed in a that screenshots of an email sent to workers was real. According to The New York Times, workers at both companies received similar memos from Musk that made clear that all workers must report to a main office for 40 hours a week. Musk also wrote that employees would no longer be allowed to work from “remote branch” offices not related to their job duties, giving the example of an HR worker for the Fremont factory who works out-of-state.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Elon Musk is reportedly looking to cut the Tesla workforce by 10 percent

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to cut around 10 percent of jobs at Tesla, according to a report from Reuters. In an email to executives, he wrote that he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy. Including its subsidiaries, Tesla employed around 100,000 people as of the end of 2021, so any layoffs could be substantial.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Polestar is making a production version of its 'Beast' performance EV

Don't worry if you thought the Polestar 2's performance was somehow tepid. Polestar has announced a production version of the performance-tuned "Beast" EV it showed at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Polestar 2 BST edition 270 now produces 476HP from its dual motors (up from 408HP), and you'll also see modifications like a lowered ride height, stiffer springs, adjustable Öhlins dampers, a front strut bar and Polestar 1-influenced 21-inch wheels with custom Pirelli P Zero tires. This is a Polestar EV you can take to the track, to put it simply.
CARS
Engadget

BMW’s new entry-level EV is the iX1 SUV

BMW is expanding its lineup of electric vehicles once again. The iX1 SUV is an all-electric variant of the X1 crossover — BMW announced a third-gen edition of that vehicle as well. The iX1 is pegged as an entry-level model that's expected to supplant the i3 as the automaker's least expensive EV.
CARS
Engadget

Meta adds a new ‘Calls’ tab to Messenger

Meta’s Messenger app has become an incredibly popular way to make free voice and video calls. Now, a new design tweak will make the call button (slightly) easier to find. Meta is adding a dedicated tab for audio and video calls to the function bar at the bottom of the app. The new tab will appear alongside “Chats”, “Stories” and “People”, and open up to a list of the user’s contacts, along with separate buttons for voice and video calls. It’s a subtle change, but likely a move to make Messenger seem more like a messaging and calling app in the style of Whatsapp. Prior to the change, users had to open up a separate chat thread with a friend in order to call them. The new feature allows users to dial friends directly,and may also serve as an introduction to those less familiar with Messenger’s calling features.
INTERNET
Engadget

Amazon to pull Kindle e-readers and bookstore from China

Chinese readers are about to lose some choice in e-books. Reuters reports Amazon is pulling Kindle products from China over the course of the next two years. The company will stop offering Kindle e-readers to local retailers as of today, and plans to shutter its digital bookstore in the country on June 30th, 2023. The Kindle app will leave Chinese online stores on June 30th, 2024, and customers will have until then to download any books they've already purchased.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Engadget Podcast: Gearing up for Apple’s WWDC 2022

We’re prepping for Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference! This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about the announcements they’re expecting at WWDC, including new computers with M2 chips (and potentially a revamped MacBook Air!). What’s next for iOS and MacOS – will lockscreen widgets really be useful? And they hold out hope to hear something about the company’s AR/VR glasses. Also, they discuss the surprising news about Sheryl Sandberg leaving Meta, as well as Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Go 2.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Google's Nest Learning Thermostat is back on sale for $199

Outfitting your home with smart devices can get expensive quickly, but now you can grab some Google Nest devices for less. The Nest Learning Thermostat is $50 off at Wellbots when you use the code ENGDT50 at checkout, so you'll get it for $199. That's close to the device's record-low price and a decent discount on Google's most capable smart thermostat. You can also pick up the battery-powered Nest Doorbell for $130 using the same code to knock $50 off its usual price, or the wired version for $149 with the code ENGDT80 at checkout, which will discount it by $80.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Google is scrapping Assistant's ability to set location-based reminders

For people who know it exists, the ability to set location-based reminders is one of Google Assistant's most useful features. It lets them specify a location, so that they can get an alert when they arrive wherever it is — for instance, a user can say "Remind me to call [name of their friend] in NYC," and Assistant will send them a notification when they step foot in the city. The bad news for those who rely on the feature to remind them to get certain things from the grocery store or to fill up their car tanks when they pass by a gas station is that it'll soon no longer exist. In the Assistant Help page, Google added a line that says: "The option to create reminders for a certain location is going away soon."
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

'Street Fighter 6' arrives in 2023 with new modes and real-time commentary

A few months after confirming the existence of Street Fighter 6, Capcom has revealed that the upcoming entry to the fighting franchise will come out in 2023 for the PS 5, PS 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Like the company promised in its initial teaser, the game will include Luke, a key DLC character for Street Fighter V, as well as fan favorites Ryu and Chun-Li. The video game developer previously described Luke as "a key player in the future of Street Fighter" who would help expand its world.
Engadget

Sonos knocks 20 percent off Move and Roam speakers

With summer around the corner, Sonos has discounted both of its Bluetooth speakers. For a limited time, you can buy the and more affordable for $319.20 and $143.20, down from their usual $399 and $179 price tags. It’s a rare discount from the company, and Amazon is matching, with both and available for less. If you’re looking at buying a Roam speaker, note that the recently announced aren’t included in the sale.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Chipotle now accepts cryptocurrency payments

You can now reportedly pay for your burritos and tacos with Bitcoin and other digital currencies, in case you don't mind spending your coins directly instead of going through exchanges first. Flexa has announced that the Mexican fast food chain can now accept digital payments through its platform. The option is apparently available at all Chipotle locations in the US, and you can use it so long as you have a Flexa-enabled wallet app, such as Gemini and SPEDN. You simply have to fire up your app, choose Chipotle and show your phone at the cashier.
RESTAURANTS
Engadget

Square will support Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhones later this year

Soon, sellers using Square's Point of Sale app can accept payments with only an iPhone. The mobile payment company has announced that it's working with Apple to enable the feature within its application and will launch the service to the public later this year. It will provide sellers with an easy-to-use payment solution, since they'll no longer need to use Square's add-on devices and terminals. All customers need to do is to tap their credit cards, debit cards or phones with digital wallets such as Apple Pay on the seller's iPhone. It does require sellers to have an iPhone XS or later device, but there'd be no extra expenses on hardware if they already have one.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Amazon’s consumer chief Dave Clark is departing the company

Dave Clark, who headed Amazon’s worldwide consumer operations, announced he is after 23 years at the company. The former Kentucky warehouse manager was in charge of overseeing the company’s retail business as well as its warehouse and shipping operations, which expanded due to the pandemic. Clark the announcement today along with an email sent to his team, writing that he had discussed “transitioning out of Amazon” for some time with family and those close to him. Clark was promoted to his current role only last year, following the departure of longer-serving executive Jeff Wilke.
KENTUCKY STATE
Engadget

Apple's 2022 MacBook Air reportedly won't come in a selection of iMac-like colors

The 2022 MacBook Air may not come in as many colors as anticipated. , Bloomberg’s Gurman said reports that the new model would come in “several colors” were likely “exaggerated.” He expects Apple to sell the 2022 MacBook Air in four hues: space gray, silver, blue and gold. The final color will look more “champagne-like” than the current gold offered by Apple, according to Gurman.
COMPUTERS

