Braxton Berrios, Sophia Culpo party with Zach Wilson during holiday weekend

Some members of the Jets had a holiday weekend to remember.

Sophia Culpo, the girlfriend of Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to “recap” the couple’s getaway, where they were joined by second-year quarterback Zach Wilson and tight end C.J. Uzomah, who signed a three-year deal with the team in March.

Sophia Culpo (far left) recently recapped her whirlwind weekend with boyfriend Braxton Berrios (second from left) and some of his Jets teammates, including Zach Wilson (far right). Instagram/Sophia Culpo

The crew appeared to play “Heads Up!” with Berrios and company acting out the clues. Instagram/Sophia Culpo

They appeared to act out surfing during one round of the game. Instagram/Sophia Culpo

In one video featured on Culpo’s page, the group appeared to play “Heads Up!” in which one user holds a phone to their forehead with the screen facing outward, as they try to guess the correct answer to a specific category as team members provide or act out clues.

The group also enjoyed a “late night cookout,” according to Culpo, as she posted a photo of the crew dining together outdoors. She and Berrios — who have been dating for more than a year — also got cozy in a separate snap.

Wilson and company have been grinding away at OTAs this past month — ahead of training camp in July — with last year’s second-overall pick sporting a bulked-up appearance .

Culpo also shared a photo of the group’s late-night cookout. Instagram/Sophia Culpo

Culpo and Berrios, who have been dating for more than a year, got cozy in a separate snap. Instagram/Sophia Culpo

“The energy, the ability to have that stamina throughout the whole practice I think is better,” said Wilson, 26, who has been focusing on nutrition and strength training this offseason.

“I just think in the long run, once we get into a game where we’re getting hit and tackled, having some more size on me will help.”

Wilson will once again be tossing passes to Berrios this season, as the 26-year-old wideout signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the team earlier this year. Uzomah, meanwhile, comes to New York after spending the past seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jets finished last season at 4-13.