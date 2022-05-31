ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Braxton Berrios, Sophia Culpo party with Zach Wilson during holiday weekend

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NSP9_0fvjKOi400

Some members of the Jets had a holiday weekend to remember.

Sophia Culpo, the girlfriend of Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to “recap” the couple’s getaway, where they were joined by second-year quarterback Zach Wilson and tight end C.J. Uzomah, who signed a three-year deal with the team in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4rzR_0fvjKOi400
Sophia Culpo (far left) recently recapped her whirlwind weekend with boyfriend Braxton Berrios (second from left) and some of his Jets teammates, including Zach Wilson (far right).
Instagram/Sophia Culpo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUBI7_0fvjKOi400
The crew appeared to play “Heads Up!” with Berrios and company acting out the clues.
Instagram/Sophia Culpo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKnTg_0fvjKOi400
They appeared to act out surfing during one round of the game.
Instagram/Sophia Culpo

In one video featured on Culpo’s page, the group appeared to play “Heads Up!” in which one user holds a phone to their forehead with the screen facing outward, as they try to guess the correct answer to a specific category as team members provide or act out clues.

The group also enjoyed a “late night cookout,” according to Culpo, as she posted a photo of the crew dining together outdoors. She and Berrios — who have been dating for more than a year — also got cozy in a separate snap.

Wilson and company have been grinding away at OTAs this past month — ahead of training camp in July — with last year’s second-overall pick sporting a bulked-up appearance .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvNVI_0fvjKOi400
Culpo also shared a photo of the group’s late-night cookout.
Instagram/Sophia Culpo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEyKu_0fvjKOi400
Culpo and Berrios, who have been dating for more than a year, got cozy in a separate snap.
Instagram/Sophia Culpo

“The energy, the ability to have that stamina throughout the whole practice I think is better,” said Wilson, 26, who has been focusing on nutrition and strength training this offseason.

“I just think in the long run, once we get into a game where we’re getting hit and tackled, having some more size on me will help.”

Wilson will once again be tossing passes to Berrios this season, as the 26-year-old wideout signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the team earlier this year. Uzomah, meanwhile, comes to New York after spending the past seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jets finished last season at 4-13.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Bengals#American Football#Instagram Stories#Instagram Sophia Culpo
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Surfing
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy