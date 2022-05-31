ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Jeter joins Twitter: ‘Run out of excuses’

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
 4 days ago

Derek Jeter couldn’t stay away from Twitter forever.

The Yankees legend, or whomever he’s paying to run his account, announced his arrival to the social media platform Tuesday morning by responding to a tweet from Dec. 9, 2014 — more than two months after his final game — which said, “Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now.”

Jeter’s first tweet : “Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses.”

The 47-year-old then responded to a tweet from The Players’ Tribune, the media platform he founded, which posted a photo of a young Jeter with seemingly long hair. A caption for the photo asks, “mullet or tree?”

“It’s my hair but it’s a shag… a Ralph Tresvant shag,” wrote Jeter , whose bio says he’s a “sleep-deprived father to three amazing girls.”

Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses. https://t.co/DQwmgjU9jW

— Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) May 31, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Yankees posted a welcome message to Jeter on their Twitter account. Though his first tweets were Tuesday, his account says he joined Twitter in April.

The Hall of Famer left his post as CEO and minority owner of the Miami Marlins in February after roughly four and a half years with the club. The Post’s Joel Sherman reported at the time that Jeter believed owner Bruce Sherman had approved the team spending another $10 million to $15 million on the roster entering the MLB lockout. Jeter felt that a promise wasn’t kept.

Derek Jeter has officially joined Twitter.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

As part of a statement announcing his departure from the Marlins, Jeter said, “The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”

