ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Viral video shows how to block classroom door after Texas school shooting

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUkXJ_0fvjKL3t00

A video showing a man demonstrating how to quickly block a classroom door with a chair in an active shooter situation has gone viral this week, igniting a debate about school safety in the wake of the massacre in Uvalde.

Robb Beaux tweeted the 45-second “life hack” video Sunday, in which a man in a reflective work vest gave a demonstration with a plastic-and-metal school chair.

In the recording, the man instructs his audience off camera to put a tennis ball, “some glitter, or googly eyes” on the back left leg of the chair, so that everyone knows that it is the leg needed to block the door.

The instructor then picks up the chair, wedges the back left leg into the door handle, and twists the chair backwards, leaving it suspended.

“And this thing is solid,” the man in the vest says of his makeshift barrier. “It’s not going anywhere, and that took me, what? Two seconds, if that?”

The instructor removes the chair, then demonstrates the door-blocking technique again, assuring his audience that the door could not be opened from the outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Bu4Q_0fvjKL3t00
In a now viral video, a school safety officer shows a way for teachers to barricade themselves into their classroom in the event of a shooter.
Twitter / @RobbBeaux

“It’s a pretty good trick,” he says, as someone tries — and fails — to open the door as part of the demonstration.

As of Tuesday morning, the video has been viewed more than 1.8 million times.

“It sucks I even have to share this. But just in case,” Beaux wrote in a tweet accompanying the clip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFUbv_0fvjKL3t00
The video comes days after 19 children and two teachers were killed in Texas.
Twitter / @RobbBeaux
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfXUq_0fvjKL3t00
Some have expressed skepticism that the chair trick would work.
Twitter / @RobbBeaux
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rL6AJ_0fvjKL3t00
The slaughter in Uvalde has reignited a national debate surrounding gun control.
Twitter / @RobbBeaux

The video was shared just days after an 18-year-old gunman stormed into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, barricaded himself inside a classroom and proceeded to shoot dead 19 students and two teachers, while more than a dozen cops waited outside in the hallway for a janitor to unlock the door.

Some commenters have expressed skepticism that the chair trick would work, with user RXRDBOY tweeting: “So you telling me an AR15 with 100 rounds can’t shoot the knob off?”

“This is to buy time,” Robb Beaux replied to his critics. “Seconds matter in a active shooter situation. Hopefully the next time (bc there will be a next time) the police dept won’t be full of cowards like the Uvalde PD.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSdRt_0fvjKL3t00
Republican politicians and pro-gun activists have called for armed guards on school campuses.
Twitter / @RobbBeaux
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbPgb_0fvjKL3t00
Democrats have called for stricter gun control laws after a decade of failed legislative efforts.
Twitter / @RobbBeaux
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2SkS_0fvjKL3t00
As of Tuesday morning, the video has been viewed more than 1.8 million times.
Twitter / @RobbBeaux

Others also have stuck up for the video.

“What’s your plan?” a user dubbed Knickers demanded of a skeptic. “Given this or nothing, you choose nothing? It could work. It might. It might not. Doing nothing will NOT work. So, you get shot for sure. Not maybes. For sure. The chair classroom getting shot, maybe not.”

The slaughter in Uvalde has reignited a national debate pitting gun control against Second Amendment rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZuUm_0fvjKL3t00
The viral video has since ignited a debate about school safety.
Twitter / @RobbBeaux
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DalZw_0fvjKL3t00
The instructor assures his audience the door can’t be opened from the outside.
Twitter / @RobbBeaux
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286DVq_0fvjKL3t00
The instructor has someone try, who fails to get into the classroom while the door is barred.
Twitter / @RobbBeaux

Republican politicians and pro-gun activists have called for armed guards and increased security measures on school campuses, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) proposing to “harden” schools by leaving only one door open, and posting police officers at that door.

Meanwhile, Democrats, led by President Biden, have called for stricter gun control laws after a decade of failed legislative efforts to curb mass shootings in the US.

The latest from the Texas school shooting

“This is Americas [sic] problem,” Twitter user James Reynolds wrote. “The UK has its issues with stuff but we absolutely do not have this problem and neither does most of the world…”

Another commenter weighed in: “We arent [sic] mad about putting extra protection in schools. Were [sic] mad that that is the ONLY thing certain Politicians are bothering to talk about. Putting armed guards and bulletproof glass in classrooms and arming teachers is not the answer.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
AFP

Salvador Ramos: From troubled teen to school shooter

Bullied at school, difficulties at home, a history of self-harm: the young man who gunned down 19 small children in Texas had a troubled background mirroring that of past school shooters. Bullying and mental health problems have been common denominators in the tragically frequent deadly US school shootings that leave students fearing for their safety and parents wondering if their children will make it home from class.
UVALDE, TX
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
The Independent

Texas school shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes begged the victims for forgiveness.“He had his reasons for doing what he did and please don’t judge him. I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me,” she said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says calls for gun control after Texas shooting are ‘repulsive’ and ‘shameful’Texas police admit ruling gunman inactive was ‘the wrong decision’
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Second Amendment#Viral Video#Elementary School#Mass Shootings#Twitter Robbbeaux
CBS News

Death toll keeps rising in Texas elementary school shooting: CBS News Flash May 25, 2022

The death toll has been growing in the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. At least 19 children and two adults were killed by an 18-year-old gunman, authorities say. CBS News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win the GOP primary for his post over Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue. And CBS News projects that Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed former football star, will win the Republican nomination to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
Black Enterprise

‘Proud Cracker’ White Parent Hurls Racial Slurs At Group of Middle School Students

A group of middle school students in Miami was subjected to a racist verbal attack from the white parent of another student. The video seemingly captured the moments an enraged white man hurled racial slurs and foul language at young children outside South Miami Middle School in the 6700 block of Southwest 60th Street, WSVN reports. When confronted by other parents, the man fled the scene.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Beast

Uvalde Victim’s Family Mistakenly Told He Was Still Alive

Jose Flores grinned wide and held up an honor roll certificate as he posed during an academic ceremony on Tuesday morning. The fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School in Texas was wearing a blue T-shirt in the photo, which was snapped hours before a teenager with a semi-automatic rifle entered his classroom and gunned down little kids.
UVALDE, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy