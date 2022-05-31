Structure Fire: 1700 Block of Marshall

Next Saturday, June 11th the City of San Angelo is hosting a household hazardous waste disposal event and Eco-fair. This special event is being held in conjunction with Keep San Angelo Beautiful and one of the great things about it is that you can drop off pretty much all of those things you've been wanting to get rid of for FREE from 7 am until 10:30 am at the San Angelo Colliseum located at 50 E. 43rd St..

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO