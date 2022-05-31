ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Structure Fire: 1700 Block of Marshall

Abilene, Texas
Abilene, Texas
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkW2Z_0fvjJvMU00

On May 29, 2022 at approximately 5:33 p.m. the Abilene Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire located on the 1700 block of Marshall Street. AFD fire crews arrived to find smoke escaping from the front door of a residential structure. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Fire investigation revealed the fire was accidental in nature due to a grease fire on a stove top. The American Red Cross was notified and provided aid to the five occupants of the home. Fire damage is estimated at $15,000.

Abilene is a city in Taylor and Jones Counties in Texas, United States. Its population was 117,063 at the 2010 census, making it the 27th-most populous city in the state of Texas. It is the principal city of the Abilene metropolitan statistical area, which had an estimated population of 123,420, as of 2019. It is the county seat of Taylor County.[10] Dyess Air Force Base is located on the west side of the city.

