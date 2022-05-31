Structure Fire: 1700 Block of Marshall
On May 29, 2022 at approximately 5:33 p.m. the Abilene Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire located on the 1700 block of Marshall Street. AFD fire crews arrived to find smoke escaping from the front door of a residential structure. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Fire investigation revealed the fire was accidental in nature due to a grease fire on a stove top. The American Red Cross was notified and provided aid to the five occupants of the home. Fire damage is estimated at $15,000.
