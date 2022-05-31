ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled

By Amber Little
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate design Tuesday. The plate was designed by Drew Davies—owner of Oxide Design Co. The design is inspired by a mosaic on the floor of the State Capitol building...

Panhandle Post

First applications for casinos in Nebraska submitted Thursday

LINCOLN — Tom Sage said he’s never deposited two $1 million checks before in his life. But on Thursday, the director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission marched the hefty checks to the bank. It signaled that the first applications have been made to open casinos under the state’s voter-approved legalization of Las Vegas-style gambling.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

WarHorse Gaming submits application for Nebraska gaming license

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KOLN) - WarHorse Gaming announced Thursday that an official application has been submitted to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for a gaming license to operate casinos at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course in Lincoln. Warhorse Gaming is the first casino operator to submit an application.
Corn Nation

A Husker sports website talks Nebraska license plates

For those unfamiliar with this week’s news, the new Nebraska license plate was unveiled to much fanfare and criticism alike. The news brought with it a longwinded lecture by this writer in the website’s Slack channel about best practices and guidelines on vehicle tags, favorite and least favorite tags, and other useless commentary that resulted in upper management “suggesting” I write an article about the new tag and why I hate Iowa and its ugly, no good, utterly lame black and white tag, among other things (more on that and why it’s at least better than New York’s later). So without further ado, here’s [not exactly] everything you’ve ever wanted and lots you did not want to know about vehicle tags!
NEBRASKA STATE
#License Plate#Design#State Of Nebraska#Lincoln#Koln#Oxide Design Co#State Capitol#Roman#Nebraskan
WOWT

6 On Your Side: Nebraska Human Society has 111 adoptable dogs

A Nebraska family has upgraded this nostalgic American experience. A new outdoor space may be coming to the Old Market. Election 2022: Campaign heats up for special election U.S. House District. Updated: 5 hours ago. Things are heating up Friday in the upcoming and rare special congressional election in Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

UNL Color Guard remembers Lincoln crash victim Emily Siebenhor

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln Color Guard is honoring their former teammate Emily Siebenhor. Siebenhor, 20, died in a car crash Sunday night in Lincoln. The team posted the following message on their on their Instagram account:. “Our hearts are broken to learn of the...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

2023 WR Doss commits to Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- Three-star wide receiver Jaidyn Doss has committed to Nebraska. Doss – a 2023 commit from Peculiar, Missouri – chose the Huskers over offers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa State and Kansas. Doss is the No. 12 prospect in Missouri and 62nd ranked receiver in 247’s Composite Rankings....
LINCOLN, NE
Fatherly

Sprawling grasslands rife with bison. Vast, crane-filled rivers. Abundant trails. Nebraska is ideal for a wildlife-centric family vacation.

Though some people might associate it with endless rows of cornfields and little else, Nebraska is well worth a trip. The state is more or less the Serengeti of the United States, home to a truly fascinating array of native flora and fauna. If you have some vacation time on the horizon, a wildlife-filled family road trip might be a perfect choice. From sprawling grasslands rife with bison to vast crane-filled rivers, there’s no shortage of spectacular attractions waiting for the amateur naturalist in your life.
NEBRASKA STATE
kelo.com

‘Real’ Nebraska Top Gun says persistence, tenacity needed to achieve elite ranking

LINCOLN, Neb. (KELO.com) — Loren Lippincott was helping his father clear some land with a bulldozer out in the Sandhills when suddenly, a F-4 Phantom jet roared overhead. They waved to get the pilot’s attention, and the pilot, likely based out of Lincoln, obliged, cutting a tight turn and performing an aerial roll overhead, before blasting off over the horizon.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPS Hosts Hiring Day

Nebraska woman recounts cardiac arrest, brings awareness to tCPR. Hospitals fight nursing shortage after failed legislation. The NHA proposed four bills last legislative session. Only one passed. Gov. Ricketts thoughts on 18-year-olds owning AR-15s in Nebraska. Updated: 15 hours ago. Gov. Ricketts: "We ought not to focus on the gun,...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Douglas County drive-in brings modern tech to classic experience

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Once a staple of family entertainment, the drive-in movie has largely faded from the scene in recent decades. In fact, only two authentic drive-in theaters remain open full-time in Nebraska, and of the two, only the Quasar in Valley shows new releases with their eyes on becoming a metro destination.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Game & Parks warning of harmful creatures invading Nebraska's lakes

NEBRASKA -- It's slimy. It's harmful. It's spreading: Zebra Mussels. The Nebraska Game and Parks is doubling inspections. They're cracking down on the growing invasive aquatic species. "Prevention is the best management," said Kristopher Stahr, Aquatic Invasive Species Program Manager. Stahr said the pesky creatures cut people's feet, ruin boat...
1011now.com

Nebraska State Penitentiary to return to normal operations, other facilities still modified due to staffing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the way he feels today, compared to this time last year, is night and day. “I went from feeling like we were in a crisis and running out of options to feeling more optimistic than I’ve been since I got here,” Scott Frakes, NDCS director told 10/11 NOW in a phone interview.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

57 Nebraska officials endorse Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of 57 current and former Nebraska officials endorsed Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress on Friday. Endorsements came from state senators, city council members and school board members. “I am honored to have the support of some of the best public servants in our...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska Hospital Association sheds light on violence in healthcare facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In response to recent hospital shootings in Oklahoma and Ohio, the Nebraska Hospital Association is taking extra measures to keep staff members and patients safe. Nebraska healthcare officials shared concerns regarding workplace violence in hospitals during a press conference Friday. A statement was released by NHA...
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Just Melanie -- I'm actually a bad Nebraskan

Yesterday, as the governor and his wife unveiled the new Nebraska license plate, I stared at its uniqueness after its meaning was explained. Nebraska is artistic. Nebraskans have long expressed heritage and grit. I guess I just stopped and thought about what makes Nebraska special. I’m well-versed in the Nebraska...
1011now.com

Lincoln Airport officially secures daily flight to Houston

Home Instead, a local in-home care business, hosted a pen pal event on Wednesday to help foster relationships with seniors in assisted living. In 2020, 143 families visited the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha, with an average stay of 29 nights. Inmate from Lincoln prison missing after removing monitoring device.
LINCOLN, NE

