The following release is according to the Cherry Hill Police Department. On Tuesday May 24, 2022 at approximately 12:28 a.m. Cherry Hill Police Officers responded to the 600 block of Woodland Avenue for multiple reports of shots fired in the area. Arriving Officers located the targeted residence which had been struck numerous times by the gunfire. Officers immediately checked inside and found the family was unharmed. The area was flooded by patrol units checking for the shooter(s) but no suspects were located.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO