Fisherman swept away while trying to cool off in bay on family trip, Maryland cops say

By Julia Marnin
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

A fisherman died after he was swept away while trying to cool off on a family boating trip in Maryland during Memorial Day Weekend, according to police.

The family was fishing in the Chesapeake Bay off the shores of Sandy Point State Park on Sunday, May 29, before the man jumped from the boat and into the water, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police said in a statement provided to McClatchy News.

The 43-year-old, of Prince George’s County, is believed to have died from drowning after efforts to resuscitate him “were unsuccessful,” Lauren Moses, a spokesperson for the state agency, told McClatchy News in a statement.

After the man was caught in the current, the family began waving down other boaters for help, according to police.

Eventually, another boater found him and hoisted him from the water before bringing him to a nearby marina, police said. Officers and first responders then tried performing “lifesaving measures” around 12:30 p.m. ET.

Moses said agency police are urging the state’s residents “to wear their lifejackets because accidents can happen quicker than you can imagine.”

In 2021, there were six fatal boating accident s off the coast of Maryland out of 145 reportable incidents, according to a May 26 Maryland Department of Natural Resources news release.

Sandy Point State Park is a 786-acre park situated next to the Chesapeake Bay that provides access to beaches and fishing, among other recreational activities.

