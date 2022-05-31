ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Man who won $10M lottery prize sentenced to life in prison

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11FVil_0fvjIM1200
Shallotte Police Department via AP

BOLIVIA, N.C. [AP] — A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

Michael Todd Hill, 54, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced Friday in the killing of 23-year-old Keonna Graham.

Graham was reported missing on July 20, 2020, and was later found dead in a hotel with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to The Associated Press.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage from the hotel showed Hill was the only person in the room with Graham, said a news release from the 15th Prosecutorial District of North Carolina. They said Hill later confessed to shooting Graham after she had been texting with other men while at the hotel.

Hill won $10 million from a scratch-off ticket in August 2017, WECT-TV reported.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Prison#Michael Todd#Violent Crime#Ap#The Associated Press#Wect Tv
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy