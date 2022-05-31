ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor Summer Series for Youth

Abilene, Texas
Abilene, Texas
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNAFS_0fvjIJMr00

It’s become a tradition with the South Branch Library to host activities outdoors when the weather is nice. We're pleased to announce Stories in the Garden, along with its companion program Art in the Park, will return as great activities to get families out in the community and involved in library fun!

Stories in the Garden, hosted at the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden, takes our classic storytime from inside the library to the grassy knoll of the garden. Each session includes a selection of great stories, songs and dances to engage in, and always fun physical activities to do outdoors too. Sessions generally bring out up to 50 guests, but we want those numbers to grow! We will bring some sit-upons with us, but feel free to bring your own blankets to sit on and enjoy an interactive storytime outdoors.

Sessions last 45 minutes to an hour and once it's over, we encourage you to walk around and view all the wonderful sculptures in the garden. Abilene is the Storybook Capital of America after all. Our summer sessions will be hosted on Fridays at 10:00AM on June 3 & 24, July 8 & 22. We can’t predict what the weather will do on these days, so check our Facebook or Twitter accounts for possible cancellations.

Back for a second year, we’ll continue the Art in the Park series, hosted at Redbud Park across from the playground (look for the blue flag) where we have youth get hands-on with fun art projects outdoors. In the past we’ve done oobleck, pendulum painting, tie-dye art, and more. We’ll come with all the supplies you’ll need to complete the selected project and you’re certain to have fun. Be sure to come dressed in something you don’t mind getting messy too.

The South Branch Library will host two sessions this summer with Ocean Sand Art on Saturday, June 25 and making Sand Foam Castles on Saturday, July 23, both at 10:00AM. Plus, after you make some art with the library, you're in the perfect spot to go play on the playground or check out the splash pad (or both).

We hope you join us for these outdoor summer programs for families with your library. They’re always a hit each summer and we’re pleased to be able to host them for you.

Abilene is a city in Taylor and Jones Counties in Texas, United States. Its population was 117,063 at the 2010 census, making it the 27th-most populous city in the state of Texas. It is the principal city of the Abilene metropolitan statistical area, which had an estimated population of 123,420, as of 2019. It is the county seat of Taylor County.[10] Dyess Air Force Base is located on the west side of the city.

