Structure Fire: 700 Block of Hickory Street

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police took a 35-year-old Abilene man into custody after a five-hour-long standoff on the city's north side Tuesday. According to the APD, dispatch received a call of an armed subject who had reportedly fired off at least one round at a home in the 1300 block of Green Street in north Abilene at 12:28 p.m. Patrol officers arrived on the scene and tried to make contact with the man, who had retreated inside a home and refused to respond to police.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO