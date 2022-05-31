Structure Fire: 700 Block of Hickory Street
On May 29, 2022 at approximately 7:35 p.m. the Abilene Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire located on the 700 block of Hickory Street. AFD fire crews arrived to find a large exterior fire in an outside storage area that due to the severe wind conditions, involved an adjacent commercial building that was used for storing construction supplies. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Fire damages are estimated at $20,000.
