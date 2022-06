In just one month, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will mark one year as husband and wife, but the pair may not be having much of a celebration. According to Star, the duo has hit quite a few bumps in the road over the past few months, and now that the country star, 45, will be hitting the road for a tour, an insider predicts they could continue to grow further apart."Reality is setting in," an insider stated. "Gwen and Blake are having a tough time adapting to life as a married couple."One of the biggest problems stems from their...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO