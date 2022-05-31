ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond Police investigating Friday shooting on St. John Street

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfawz_0fvjHncK00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the city’s East End.

At 3:28 p.m. on May 27, Richmond officers responded to the 1000 block of St. John Street for the report of a shooting. Once officers arrived on scene, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySVNs_0fvjHncK00
Missing women identified in James River incident at Bosher’s Dam

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident. You are asked to call the Richmond Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Police: 1 Dead, Multiple Shot at Party Near Richmond

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — One person was fatally shot and five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting Friday near Richmond, authorities said. The Chesterfield County Police Department said in a statement that police were responding to reports of shots fired at about 9:38 p.m. in Chester, Virginia. The violence broke out at a party, local news outlets reported.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC12

1 person, dog dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 80-year-old Richmond woman is dead after a crash involving five vehicles on River Road on Friday. The crash, which happened around 3:45 p.m., closed the area between North Ridge Road and College Road for several hours. It reopened around 8:20 p.m., according to the Henrico Police Department.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy