Richmond Police investigating Friday shooting on St. John Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the city’s East End.

At 3:28 p.m. on May 27, Richmond officers responded to the 1000 block of St. John Street for the report of a shooting. Once officers arrived on scene, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident. You are asked to call the Richmond Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information.

