Albany, NY

Jimmy Eat World: Something Loud Tour

By Bridget Whelan
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Jimmy Eat World and special guest Charly Bliss will be performing at Empire Live on September 28. Tickets go on sale June 3 at 10:00 a.m.

This is currently their only show in New York, with the next closest ones being in Toronto, Canada, and Ocean City, Maryland. The ticket presale begins June 1 at 10:00 a.m.

5 things to know this Friday, June 3

Today's five things to know include an overnight hostage situation at a Stewart's in Troy, a wrongful death lawsuit that has Albany Med paying millions in damages, and some results from Thursday's final day of legislative session at the Capital.
ALBANY, NY
Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

