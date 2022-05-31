Jimmy Eat World: Something Loud Tour

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Jimmy Eat World and special guest Charly Bliss will be performing at Empire Live on September 28. Tickets go on sale June 3 at 10:00 a.m.

This is currently their only show in New York, with the next closest ones being in Toronto, Canada, and Ocean City, Maryland. The ticket presale begins June 1 at 10:00 a.m.

