Jimmy Eat World: Something Loud Tour
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Jimmy Eat World and special guest Charly Bliss will be performing at Empire Live on September 28. Tickets go on sale June 3 at 10:00 a.m.Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
This is currently their only show in New York, with the next closest ones being in Toronto, Canada, and Ocean City, Maryland. The ticket presale begins June 1 at 10:00 a.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0