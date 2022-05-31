Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled

For those unfamiliar with this week’s news, the new Nebraska license plate was unveiled to much fanfare and criticism alike. The news brought with it a longwinded lecture by this writer in the website’s Slack channel about best practices and guidelines on vehicle tags, favorite and least favorite tags, and other useless commentary that resulted in upper management “suggesting” I write an article about the new tag and why I hate Iowa and its ugly, no good, utterly lame black and white tag, among other things (more on that and why it’s at least better than New York’s later). So without further ado, here’s [not exactly] everything you’ve ever wanted and lots you did not want to know about vehicle tags!

