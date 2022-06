Draymond Green has a good idea about why the Boston Celtics were able to beat the Golden State Warriors 120-108 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. Green spoke to reporters after the game. He cited the Celtics’ ability to keep the game close, as well as their success shooting 3-pointers, as reasons why the Warriors are now in a 1-0 hole.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO