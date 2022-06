Leeds United will not accept a bid of under £60m for Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, who has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona. (The Athletic - subscription required) Liverpool's Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 30, says he will do what the people want in response to an online poll in Senegal which found 60-70% of people want him to leave the Reds. (Sky Sports)

