ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

'This is home': Billings group bands together to fix veteran's house

By Casey Conlon
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BINk_0fvjGagA00

Bill Wagner has lived at 503 Cook Ave. for 36 years.

Before that, he lived half a block to the east and before that, right across the street. Suffice to say, the neigborhood is Bill’s home.

"It’s wonderful. You have a good, stable neighborhood and I like it here," the 71-year-old said.

Unfortunately, Bill’s house is not very stable. There are numerous broken windows, cracks in the siding, and a roof so full of holes that Bill has had to move down to the basement.

ROB MONACO / MTN News
There are multiple large cracks in the side of Bill Wagner's house at 503 Cook Avenue in Billings.
ROB MONACO / MTN News
The entire roof at 503 Cook Avenue needs to be replaced.

The city’s code enforcement division keeps a Dirty Dozen list of the most problematic properties in town, and this is No. 1.

"The case has been open since 2019," said code enforcement manager Tina Hoeger. "It did end up in court, and the judge ordered an abatement."

That means a judge gave the city power to do what they deem necessary - in this case, demolish the house. But Hoeger, who just joined the department in January, wasn’t about to do that.

"We’re not going to take someone’s house down and create a homeless situation for this person," she said. "So we brainstormed. At one point I asked if he was a veteran, because I know there are programs to help veterans.”

Turns out, he is. Bill spent four years as a Navy aviation mechanic from 1971-75 before moving back to Montana. He’s a member of the local VA clinic, but the VA can’t do much about his housing repairs. That’s where Miguel Gonzales comes in.

"We help in areas where the VA or vet center doesn’t help with," Gonzales said.

CASEY CONLON / MTN News
Tina Hoeger (left) enlisted Miguel Gonzales with Warrior Wishes Montana to apply for building material funds to fix local veteran Bill Wagner's house.

Seven years ago, Gonzales - an Iraq war veteran - started Warrior Wishes Montana , a non-profit designed to fill in the gaps, helping vets with whatever they may need. He’d seen a case like Bill’s before.

"About six years ago, we had another veteran who needed new siding on his house, or he was going to get kicked out of the court he was in," Gonzales said. "There's a man in town named Lance who works for Home Depot. He called and told me that Home Depot had set $50 million aside to help veterans with these kinds of crises.”

The catch is they're only able to help non-profit organizations. Hoeger can’t go to the Home Depot Foundation on the city’s behalf, so Gonzales makes it possible. Now all they need is someone to do the work.

"Miguel reached out to me and asked if I can lend a hand, and I said no problem," Ryan Kovach said.

Because Kovach and his partner Tim Kirby are both veterans, and that’s what this brotherhood does.

"If there’s a veteran in need, it hits home," Kovach said. "We’ve all needed some help at one point and it’s nice to know that there’s help out there."

CASEY CONLON / MTN News
Ryan Kovach, a 10-year Montana National Guard veteran, is donating his labor for free to do repairs on Bill Wagner's home.

Kovach and Kirby hope to start work by mid-June and are donating their labor completely free of charge, and with the Home Depot Foundation covering the materials, Bill gets to stay in the only place he’s ever known.

"To not have to pack up and move, and throw everything out," Wagner said fighting back tears, "it's wonderful."

"I know this is outside the code enforcement box," Hoeger added, "but what’s the point of doing anything if you’re not willing to help the people in your community?”

Spoken like a true veteran.

ROB MONACO / MTN News
Bill Wagner is going to get to stay at the house he's owned since 1986 after getting help from local veterans to repair it.

Comments / 1

Related
yourbigsky.com

Ride for Tomorrow event in Billings

The second annual Ride for Tomorrow event starts June 24 -25 and is a series of four motorcycle rides across Montana. The 300, 500, and 1000-mile rides all happen on June 24. The longest ride, which is 1500 miles, starts on June 25 and can average about a 36-hour ride.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

2 Montana cities listed in study of best places to raise families

Billings and Missoula are among some of the best and worst places to raise families, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study was conducted by comparing 182 cities, including 150 most populated cities, in the United States. The study used five categories to rank each city: family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, housing and living affordability, and socio-economics.
BILLINGS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Locals Say These Two Montana Restaurants Are More Expensive

If you want to break the bank when it comes to dinner, these places are within an hour of Bozeman. A few days ago, we did a post about the Most Expensive Restaurant in Montana, and according to the list, it was The TEN in Billings, Montana. The TEN is known for its beautifully cooked steaks, enhancements, and professional atmosphere.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Society
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
City
Billings, MT
montanarightnow.com

Livingston City Manager, Michael Kardoes died Friday morning

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Livingston City Manager, Michael John Kardoes, died unexpectedly Friday morning, the city announced. “The award winning leadership that Mike provided over the last five years leaves city administration more surely competent to carry forward the operation of city government, but the loss is grievous, and we ask for your encouragement and fortitude as we move forward with the many projects and the day to day work of the City.
LIVINGSTON, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Kirby
KULR8

Billings Police respond to armed robbery on Grand Ave.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police responded to an armed robbery on Grand Ave. early Saturday morning. The suspect was reported to have brandished a metal pipe and is described as a Native American or Hispanic man in his 20s. He was not located and was wearing a black hat and...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

What’s the Big Construction Project at the Lockwood Metra Exit?

For the past few months, I've wondered what they're building at the Lockwood I-90/US Old Highway 87 exit. The project occupies several acres on the south side of the interstate exit ramp and it's hard to miss. You've probably noticed the heavy equipment and large amounts of dirt being moved to level the area as you approach the top of the hill heading east.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Home Depot#This Is Home#Navy
cowboystatedaily.com

Massive Spring Snowstorm Dumps Six Feet Of Snow On Beartooth Highway

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The most beautiful highway in America is still closed. A massive spring snowstorm has delayed the opening of the Beartooth Highway — which was dubbed the most beautiful in the U.S. years ago by CBS journalist Charles Kuralt for his “On The Road” series.
WYOMING STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Billings Refinery Fire and Explosion Sends Diesel Prices Higher

An explosion and fire at the Exxon refinery in Billings several weeks ago is contributing to the rapid rise in gas and diesel prices throughout the Rocky Mountain region. KGVO News spoke to Gas Buddy analyst Patrick DeHaan on Wednesday for an update on oil, gas and diesel prices. “There...
96.7 KISS FM

Do You Know The Most Expensive Restaurant in Montana?

If you are willing to drop a lot of cash on a fancy dinner, you better hope it's worth the price. Lovefood created a list of Each State's Most Expensive Restaurants, and the choice for Montana is quite surprising. The reason being, I was expecting a restaurant in Bozeman, Missoula, Big Sky, or even Whitefish to be the location of the most expensive restaurant in Montana. Sadly, I was mistaken.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Country
Iraq
NBCMontana

Beartooth Highway to remain temporarily closed

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beartooth Highway, east of Yellowstone National Park between Red Lodge and Cooke City, will remain closed temporarily due to hazardous winter conditions. The following was sent out by Yellowstone National Park:. The Beartooth Highway (US-212), located east of the park’s Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge,...
MISSOULA, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy